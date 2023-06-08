Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 72,579 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.76% of Wingstop worth $31,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Wingstop by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Wingstop by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wingstop Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on WING. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wingstop from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Shares of WING stock opened at $196.08 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $223.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.45.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Stories

