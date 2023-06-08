Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,055 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.00 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

