Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of APA worth $18,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,939,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of APA by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 91.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in APA by 1,863.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,310,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after buying an additional 1,243,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

