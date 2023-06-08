Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,233 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $25,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $188.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.22.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.26.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

