Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $28.70 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.16% of Rollins worth $28,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $61,799,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,343,000 after acquiring an additional 804,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,370,000 after acquiring an additional 620,048 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $17,576,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after acquiring an additional 384,126 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

