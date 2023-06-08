Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 62,370 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $20,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after acquiring an additional 931,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,991,000 after acquiring an additional 117,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

PPG Industries stock opened at $141.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.43. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $145.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

