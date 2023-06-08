Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 40,663 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,499,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,663 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Amcor worth $17,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amcor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amcor by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Up 1.1 %

AMCR opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.