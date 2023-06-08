Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 4,177 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $427,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.40 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

