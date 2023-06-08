Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 15,058 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,058 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.17% of Skyworks Solutions worth $24,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,476,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,371,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $105.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

