Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,615,954 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,272,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,615,954 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Macerich worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,057,000 after acquiring an additional 136,337 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,159,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,477,000 after purchasing an additional 85,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,340,000 after purchasing an additional 349,021 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

Macerich Price Performance

Macerich Dividend Announcement

MAC stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.11. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.00%.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

