Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 9,469 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,469 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $31,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $678.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $663.47 and its 200 day moving average is $692.81. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.