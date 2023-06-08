ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Hits $10.92 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.92 million and $145.92 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00023605 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015338 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,456.13 or 1.00028444 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00959702 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $194.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

