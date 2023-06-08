Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Escalade has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Escalade has a payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Escalade has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 5.13.

ESCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Escalade in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 146.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade during the second quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade during the second quarter valued at $396,000. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Escalade

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

