Ethereum Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.61 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $222.40 billion and approximately $4.61 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,849.74 or 0.06963918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00052623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00035668 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003684 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,230,939 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

