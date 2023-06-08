Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.74

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.74 and last traded at $60.40, with a volume of 14892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $753,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,273. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.