Fetch.ai Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35.32 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $184.82 million and approximately $35.32 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00052980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00035801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,720,519 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

