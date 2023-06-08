Filecoin (FIL) Trading 11.5% Lower This Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $4.14 or 0.00015670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $102.59 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,962,920,440 coins and its circulating supply is 429,115,949 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

