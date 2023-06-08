Financial Analysis: United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) vs. Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Rating) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.9% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group N/A -68.55% -2.23% Landsea Homes 4.64% 14.24% 6.89%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group $463.44 million 0.31 $7.07 million N/A N/A Landsea Homes $1.45 billion 0.21 $73.55 million $1.53 4.90

This table compares United Homes Group and Landsea Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Landsea Homes has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Risk and Volatility

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Homes Group and Landsea Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Landsea Homes 0 2 1 0 2.33

Landsea Homes has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Summary

Landsea Homes beats United Homes Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Homes Group

(Get Rating)

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. is based in New York.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.