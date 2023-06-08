Financial Comparison: CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) & MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CFN Enterprises and MOGU, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CFN Enterprises
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|MOGU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares CFN Enterprises and MOGU’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CFN Enterprises
|$4.32 million
|1.31
|-$9.90 million
|N/A
|N/A
|MOGU
|$33.79 million
|0.53
|-$24.94 million
|N/A
|N/A
CFN Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MOGU.
Profitability
This table compares CFN Enterprises and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CFN Enterprises
|-320.58%
|N/A
|-265.71%
|MOGU
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Volatility and Risk
CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
MOGU beats CFN Enterprises on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About CFN Enterprises
CFN Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MT.
About MOGU
Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.
