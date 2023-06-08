Financial Comparison: Mesoblast (MEOBF) and The Competition

Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating) is one of 337 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mesoblast to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mesoblast and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast N/A N/A -3.55 Mesoblast Competitors $277.81 million $80.38 million 67.84

Analyst Recommendations

Mesoblast’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mesoblast and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 0 0 0 0 N/A Mesoblast Competitors 201 1246 3290 25 2.66

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 83.25%. Given Mesoblast’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mesoblast has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast N/A N/A N/A Mesoblast Competitors -9,305.42% -51.77% -12.22%

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

