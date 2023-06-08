Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires 1,282 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
VOE stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $134.13. 93,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,562. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.55. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
