Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Buys 207 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.4 %

MCD stock traded up $3.89 on Thursday, reaching $285.79. 1,476,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,212. The firm has a market cap of $208.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.58 and a 200-day moving average of $275.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

