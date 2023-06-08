Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $778,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,792,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,818,879. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

