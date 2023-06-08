Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,162 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 3.0% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $13,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 227,513 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,584,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

FMB traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $50.55. 51,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,120. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

