Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Invests $251,000 in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NIC. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,801,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,931,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NIC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:NIC traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.90. 17,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,530. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.18. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $86.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.63 per share, with a total value of $84,945.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,713.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $107,402 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

