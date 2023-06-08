Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Invests $4.28 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 85,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 153,213 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 214,307 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.06. 901,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,411. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

