Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Purchases 32,006 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,006 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $20,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.54. 977,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,836. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

