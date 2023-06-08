Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Purchases 6,939 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 609,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 9.6% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $45,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. KWB Wealth lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 597,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,130,000 after acquiring an additional 413,407 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,033,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,238,000 after buying an additional 221,645 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 386,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after buying an additional 139,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,158,000.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 53,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,801. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

