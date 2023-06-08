First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,416,722 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 10,222,072 shares.The stock last traded at $11.18 and had previously closed at $10.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $320,525 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

