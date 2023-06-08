First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,046,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,214 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $126,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 42,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.77. 106,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,642. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.