First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $118.43 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,550,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 98,918 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Kinder Morgan worth $118,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,720,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $19.78.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.