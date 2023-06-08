First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $97.16 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,869 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $97,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.63. 1,123,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,669. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

