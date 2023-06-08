First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,977 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $63,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after purchasing an additional 545,904 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,289. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

