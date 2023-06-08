First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 46,750 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Williams Companies worth $112,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Several analysts have commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.33. 1,744,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,906,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $36.96.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

