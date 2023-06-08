First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 489,658 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 489,658 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Salesforce worth $99,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,784,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,300 shares of company stock valued at $37,217,532. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774,812. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.97. The firm has a market cap of $201.33 billion, a PE ratio of 541.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

