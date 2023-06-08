First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,863 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $108,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after buying an additional 1,072,030 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,065,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after purchasing an additional 156,910 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

Insider Activity

Roper Technologies Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROP traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $451.11. 38,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $449.10 and a 200-day moving average of $438.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $463.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

