First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 142,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 56,105 shares.The stock last traded at $80.89 and had previously closed at $81.12.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
