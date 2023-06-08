First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 142,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 56,105 shares.The stock last traded at $80.89 and had previously closed at $81.12.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 284,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,897,000 after purchasing an additional 218,362 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 329,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,394,000 after purchasing an additional 173,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 977,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,271,000 after purchasing an additional 132,074 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 119,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after purchasing an additional 110,944 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

