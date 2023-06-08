First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Trading 1.2% Higher

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.64. 2,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $91.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,806,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,873,000 after acquiring an additional 513,191 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,887.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 140,881 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 792.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 95,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,000.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

