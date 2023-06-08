First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Trading 1.2% Higher

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.64. 2,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $91.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.