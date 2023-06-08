First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.97

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.97 and last traded at $101.97, with a volume of 12932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.44.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average is $96.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
