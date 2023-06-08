First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.97

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.97 and last traded at $101.97, with a volume of 12932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.44.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average is $96.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,414.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 969.2% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 53.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

