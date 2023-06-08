First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,184,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,710,000 after acquiring an additional 230,680 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,958,000 after buying an additional 278,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,023,000 after buying an additional 98,752 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,557,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after buying an additional 121,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,413,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,099,000 after buying an additional 177,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FIXD stock opened at $44.37 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.