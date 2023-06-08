FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.0 %

FE stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.