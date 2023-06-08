Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Purchased by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,354 shares during the period. Flex makes up 1.3% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Flex worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,020,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,506,000 after buying an additional 106,624 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Flex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,785,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,446,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,975,000 after buying an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,664,000 after buying an additional 1,077,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,332 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,065. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

