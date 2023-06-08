Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.31

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 1431691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Flex

Institutional Trading of Flex

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,501 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,474,676.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,258 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,533.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,332. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 49.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,841,000 after purchasing an additional 916,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,086,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,080,000 after purchasing an additional 65,527 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Flex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,785,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,446,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.