Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.88

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.88 and last traded at $103.26, with a volume of 183406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.90.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.0138 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.