Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.88

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.88 and last traded at $103.26, with a volume of 183406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on FMX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.90.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.