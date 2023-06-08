Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.30 (LON:FTF)

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Price Performance

Shares of Foresight Enterprise VCT stock remained flat at GBX 60.50 ($0.75) on Thursday. 4,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,022. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.08. The company has a market capitalization of £141.09 million, a PE ratio of 864.29 and a beta of 0.02. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 52 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 65.50 ($0.81).

Get Foresight Enterprise VCT alerts:

Foresight Enterprise VCT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.