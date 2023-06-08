Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.52

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.52 and last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 22956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $717.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07.

Get Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $453,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $943,000.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.