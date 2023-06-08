Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,081 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

UBER stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

