Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VUG stock opened at $267.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $273.09. The stock has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.92.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

