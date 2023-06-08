Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $90,882,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.06. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

