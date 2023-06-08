Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,697 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,014,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $452,162,000 after purchasing an additional 276,360 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,165,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,607,000 after purchasing an additional 871,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $26.23 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

